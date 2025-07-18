Left Menu

Netflix Embarks on 'Assassin's Creed' Series Adventure

Netflix begins production on the 'Assassin's Creed' live-action series, years after initial plans were laid. Roberto Patino and David Wiener lead the project, focusing on human connections amidst historical conflicts. The series aims to explore themes of identity and destiny across pivotal moments in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:45 IST
Netflix Embarks on 'Assassin's Creed' Series Adventure
Assassin's Creed (Photo: Instagram/@ubisoft). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has officially commenced work on the much-anticipated 'Assassin's Creed' live-action series, as reported by Variety. This development marks a significant milestone, arriving nearly five years after Netflix first announced plans to transform the globally successful video game franchise into a series in collaboration with game publisher Ubisoft.

Throughout the project's evolution, several creative teams have been involved, with Roberto Patino and David Wiener now confirmed as the creators, showrunners, and executive producers. 'We've been fans of 'Assassin's Creed' since its release in 2007,' Wiener and Patino stated. 'Each day of working on this series fills us with excitement and a sense of wonder at the narrative possibilities 'Assassin's Creed' offers.'

The creators emphasized that while the series delves into themes of power, violence, and greed, at its core, it highlights the value of human connection across time and cultures. 'The series also cautions about the risks of losing these connections,' they added. Alongside Wiener and Patino, others in the executive production team include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill from Ubisoft Film & Television, as well as Matt O'Toole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025