Netflix Embarks on 'Assassin's Creed' Series Adventure

Netflix has officially commenced work on the much-anticipated 'Assassin's Creed' live-action series, as reported by Variety. This development marks a significant milestone, arriving nearly five years after Netflix first announced plans to transform the globally successful video game franchise into a series in collaboration with game publisher Ubisoft.

Throughout the project's evolution, several creative teams have been involved, with Roberto Patino and David Wiener now confirmed as the creators, showrunners, and executive producers. 'We've been fans of 'Assassin's Creed' since its release in 2007,' Wiener and Patino stated. 'Each day of working on this series fills us with excitement and a sense of wonder at the narrative possibilities 'Assassin's Creed' offers.'

The creators emphasized that while the series delves into themes of power, violence, and greed, at its core, it highlights the value of human connection across time and cultures. 'The series also cautions about the risks of losing these connections,' they added. Alongside Wiener and Patino, others in the executive production team include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill from Ubisoft Film & Television, as well as Matt O'Toole.

(With inputs from agencies.)