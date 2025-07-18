Transforming Jyotisar: The Next Global Heritage Icon
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced plans to develop Jyotisar, the site traditionally considered the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, into a major historical destination. The government is investing approximately Rs 250 crore to transform Jyotisar into a significant tourism hub, celebrating its rich cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a major cultural initiative, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed plans on Friday to advance Jyotisar, the reputed birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, into an eminent historical site.
The state government will allocate around Rs 250 crore to set up this sacred site as an international tourist hotspot. It was at Jyotisar that Lord Krishna is believed to have imparted the wisdom of the Gita to Arjuna before the Mahabharata war.
The site is envisioned as a vibrant center where visitors can experience Kurukshetra's illustrious past, with the aim of making it a globally recognized destination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was credited with bolstering India's cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
