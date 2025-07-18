Comprehensive Preparations for Budha Amarnath Pilgrimage in Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir government is ramping up efforts for a seamless Budha Amarnath pilgrimage, as senior officials gathered to finalize arrangements ahead of its 13-day commencement on July 28 in Poonch district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh has prioritized security in the area, urging for meticulous safety measures to protect devotees. The first batch of pilgrims will leave from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar basecamp on July 28, traveling in a controlled convoy to Mandi tehsil.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti have called for the establishment of help desks and registration counters at strategic locations such as Bhagwati Nagar and Jammu Railway Station. Officials also emphasized the need for comprehensive accommodations, such as power supply, portable toilets, and parking facilities along the route.

