Goa: Record-Breaking Tourist Surge in 2025

Goa has marked a notable milestone in 2025, welcoming an unprecedented number of tourists in the first half of the year. Official data showed an impressive 54.55 lakh tourist arrivals between January and June, comprising 51.84 lakh domestic and 2.71 international visitors, according to the state's tourism department.

The peak month was January, with over 10.56 lakh tourist arrivals, while subsequent months sustained high numbers, maintaining Goa's reputation as a favored destination. Enhanced promotional campaigns and infrastructure improvements played a crucial role in achieving this surge, said Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism.

An array of new experiences, from cultural and heritage trails to wellness retreats, have broadened Goa's appeal beyond its renowned beaches, attracting diverse tourists from regions like the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The state's investment in seamless travel experiences and hospitality upgrades was highlighted as a key factor in accommodating the increased tourist volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)