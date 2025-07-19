Goa: Record-Breaking Tourist Surge in 2025
Goa experienced an unprecedented rise in tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025 with 54 lakh visitors. The state saw increases in both domestic and international tourists due to enhanced promotional efforts, better infrastructure, and diverse travel experiences, solidifying its status as a preferred travel destination.
- Country:
- India
Goa has marked a notable milestone in 2025, welcoming an unprecedented number of tourists in the first half of the year. Official data showed an impressive 54.55 lakh tourist arrivals between January and June, comprising 51.84 lakh domestic and 2.71 international visitors, according to the state's tourism department.
The peak month was January, with over 10.56 lakh tourist arrivals, while subsequent months sustained high numbers, maintaining Goa's reputation as a favored destination. Enhanced promotional campaigns and infrastructure improvements played a crucial role in achieving this surge, said Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism.
An array of new experiences, from cultural and heritage trails to wellness retreats, have broadened Goa's appeal beyond its renowned beaches, attracting diverse tourists from regions like the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The state's investment in seamless travel experiences and hospitality upgrades was highlighted as a key factor in accommodating the increased tourist volume.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- tourism
- 2025
- domestic
- international
- travel
- promotional campaigns
- heritage
- wildlife
- airport
ALSO READ
Whistling Woods International's Vice President & CTO Chaitanya Chinchlikar Invited to Join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Iran reopens airspace to domestic, international flights
Govt advises BCCI not to travel to Bangladesh, final call to be taken soon: BCCI source
Strike by air traffic controllers disrupting travel to, from, over France
India establishes first internationally recognised equine disease-free compartment at RVC Centre in Meerut