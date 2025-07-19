Left Menu

Goa: Record-Breaking Tourist Surge in 2025

Goa experienced an unprecedented rise in tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025 with 54 lakh visitors. The state saw increases in both domestic and international tourists due to enhanced promotional efforts, better infrastructure, and diverse travel experiences, solidifying its status as a preferred travel destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:50 IST
Goa: Record-Breaking Tourist Surge in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has marked a notable milestone in 2025, welcoming an unprecedented number of tourists in the first half of the year. Official data showed an impressive 54.55 lakh tourist arrivals between January and June, comprising 51.84 lakh domestic and 2.71 international visitors, according to the state's tourism department.

The peak month was January, with over 10.56 lakh tourist arrivals, while subsequent months sustained high numbers, maintaining Goa's reputation as a favored destination. Enhanced promotional campaigns and infrastructure improvements played a crucial role in achieving this surge, said Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism.

An array of new experiences, from cultural and heritage trails to wellness retreats, have broadened Goa's appeal beyond its renowned beaches, attracting diverse tourists from regions like the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The state's investment in seamless travel experiences and hospitality upgrades was highlighted as a key factor in accommodating the increased tourist volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025