Anmol Gagan Maan Resigns: Political Journey Ends

Anmol Gagan Maan, a member of the Punjab Assembly from Kharar, has resigned from her position and announced her decision to leave politics. She made the announcement on social media urging the Speaker to accept her resignation. Maan was previously a singer before joining politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:03 IST
Anmol Gagan Maan, the Aam Aadmi Party leader, has announced her resignation as a member of the Punjab Assembly and her departure from politics. Maan, who represents the Kharar constituency, shared her decision via social media, directing a request to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to accept her resignation.

Expressing a heavy heart, Maan sent her best wishes to her party, hoping the Punjab government would fulfill the public's expectations. Her departure marks a significant shift, having defeated Shiromani Akali Dal's Ranjit Singh Gill by a significant vote margin in the 2022 elections.

Before her political tenure, Maan was known as a singer, famous for songs like 'Suit' and 'Sherni'. She held multiple ministerial portfolios until September 2024, when she, along with three other ministers, were removed from the Cabinet. Her political journey began in 2020 when she joined AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

