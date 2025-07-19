Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Takes a New Turn

Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam, accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, has filed for bail, claiming innocence. He argues the FIR against him is fictional, citing a lack of prior criminal record while questioning the legality of his arrest. The case awaits further developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:16 IST
Mohammad Shariful Islam
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist, Mohammad Shariful Islam, accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has filed a bail application asserting his innocence. He claims that the FIR against him is merely a 'fabricated narrative,' aiming to debunk the charges in a court of law.

The 54-year-old actor faced a grave knife attack inside his Bandra apartment earlier this year. After undergoing an emergency procedure in a local hospital, Saif was discharged after a five-day recovery period. The police swiftly apprehended Islam, now 30, two days post-incident.

Islam's legal defense, led by advocate Vipul Dushing, argues that the core investigation is complete. According to the defense, critical evidence, already submitted, eliminates the risk of tampering or witness influence, thus supporting his bail request. The hearing is set for July 21 for the prosecution's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

