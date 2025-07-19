Electrifying Talent at All-India K-pop Contest 2025 Grand Finale
The 15th edition of the All-India K-pop Contest dazzled in New Delhi with outstanding performances. Winners from various categories were announced, including 3plus4crew for dance and Shylee Preetam for vocals. The event fostered cultural connection between Korea and India, with the support of the Korean Cultural Centre.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi hosted the spectacular finale of the 15th All-India K-pop Contest 2025, organized by the Korean Cultural Centre India. The event, which has historically showcased India's best K-pop talents, was highlighted by exhilarating performances from passionate enthusiasts nationwide, according to the press release.
Delhi's '3plus4crew' snagged the top dance prize with a dynamic performance of Seventeen's 'Super.' In the vocal category, Hyderabad's Shylee Preetam emerged victorious with her soulful rendition of Ailee's 'U & I.' Debuting this year, the rap category celebrated Itanagar's Riniya Taku, lauded for her delivery of Zerobaseone's 'Backpacker.'
Winners were awarded cash prizes and will represent India at the 'K-Pop World Festival' in Changwon, South Korea. Ten cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, hosted regional qualifiers with immense support from local fans. The evening was energized by Korean boy band NOMAD, with their standout performances and interactive fan meeting, as per the press release. Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre, lauded the cultural bond between India and Korea, reflecting on 15 years of growing K-pop enthusiasm in India.
ALSO READ
OYO-owned European holiday home brand DanCenter plans to add 250 vacation homes in India in FY26
McLeodganj readies to celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th birthday with likes of Richard Gere, Rijiju in attendance
Estonian Song and Dance Celebration: A Symphony of Unity and Freedom
Tara Djokovic Steals the Show at Wimbledon with Victory Dance
Turmoil and Tariffs: The Dollar's Tangled Dance