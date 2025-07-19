Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Replica Temple in Uttar Pradesh

Prominent religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh express strong opposition to the construction of a temple in Etawah, modeled after the Kedarnath shrine. They accuse Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of undermining the significance of the original Himalayan temple, urging him to build a different Shiva temple instead.

Prominent religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh have condemned the construction of a temple in Etawah that closely resembles the Kedarnath shrine. The temple, commissioned by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has sparked allegations of undermining the historical and spiritual significance of the original Kedarnath temple in the Himalayas.

Mahant Ravindrapuri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, accused Yadav of orchestrating a 'big conspiracy' against Sanatan Dharma. He stressed that replicating the Kedarnath temple disrespects its sanctity and urged Yadav to consider building a different temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalitananda Giri echoed similar concerns, highlighting previous protests in Delhi that led to the halting of a comparable project. Religious authorities and priests stand united in their call to preserve the distinctiveness of the original Jyotirlinga.

