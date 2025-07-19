Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns at Aare-Ware Beach

A family of four drowned at Aare-Ware beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The victims were swept away by a powerful tide, resulting in a tragedy witnessed by other tourists who were unable to assist due to rough sea conditions. Police later recovered their bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Aare-Ware beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district when four family members drowned on Saturday evening. The victims, identified as Junaid Bashir Kazi, his wife Zainab, and their relatives Uzma and Umera, were swept away by a powerful tide around 6 pm.

The family, residents of Ratnagiri and Mumbra, Thane district, were enjoying the beachfront when disaster struck. Despite desperate attempts by onlookers to assist, the rough sea conditions thwarted any rescue efforts. The unfortunate event left witnesses helpless and shocked.

Police recovered the bodies shortly thereafter, marking a somber end to the day for the victims' family and the local community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers posed by natural bodies of water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

