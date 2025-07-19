Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns at Aare-Ware Beach

A tragic incident unfolded at Aare-Ware beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district when four family members drowned on Saturday evening. The victims, identified as Junaid Bashir Kazi, his wife Zainab, and their relatives Uzma and Umera, were swept away by a powerful tide around 6 pm.

The family, residents of Ratnagiri and Mumbra, Thane district, were enjoying the beachfront when disaster struck. Despite desperate attempts by onlookers to assist, the rough sea conditions thwarted any rescue efforts. The unfortunate event left witnesses helpless and shocked.

Police recovered the bodies shortly thereafter, marking a somber end to the day for the victims' family and the local community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers posed by natural bodies of water.

(With inputs from agencies.)