Devotion and Tradition Unite at Bonalu Festival

In a grand display of devotion and cultural tradition, thousands gathered at the Goddess Mahakaali temples in the city on Sunday to celebrate the 'bonalu' festival, observed during the Hindu month of Ashadha.

The event saw devotees throng the Simhavahini Mahakaali temple at Lal Darwaja to offer prayers and 'bonam' to the deity, in accordance with local customs.

The government took preventive measures, including heightened security, to facilitate the festival's seamless execution, underscoring its importance in the cultural landscape.

