Devotion and Tradition Unite at Bonalu Festival
The Bonalu festival saw a large gathering of devotees and political leaders at the Mahakaali temples in the city. Prayers and offerings were made, as women carried traditional pots to the temples. The government implemented extensive measures to ensure a smooth celebration, emphasizing cultural unity and devotion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:49 IST
In a grand display of devotion and cultural tradition, thousands gathered at the Goddess Mahakaali temples in the city on Sunday to celebrate the 'bonalu' festival, observed during the Hindu month of Ashadha.
The event saw devotees throng the Simhavahini Mahakaali temple at Lal Darwaja to offer prayers and 'bonam' to the deity, in accordance with local customs.
The government took preventive measures, including heightened security, to facilitate the festival's seamless execution, underscoring its importance in the cultural landscape.
