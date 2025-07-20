Left Menu

Devotion and Tradition Unite at Bonalu Festival

The Bonalu festival saw a large gathering of devotees and political leaders at the Mahakaali temples in the city. Prayers and offerings were made, as women carried traditional pots to the temples. The government implemented extensive measures to ensure a smooth celebration, emphasizing cultural unity and devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:49 IST
Devotion and Tradition Unite at Bonalu Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand display of devotion and cultural tradition, thousands gathered at the Goddess Mahakaali temples in the city on Sunday to celebrate the 'bonalu' festival, observed during the Hindu month of Ashadha.

The event saw devotees throng the Simhavahini Mahakaali temple at Lal Darwaja to offer prayers and 'bonam' to the deity, in accordance with local customs.

The government took preventive measures, including heightened security, to facilitate the festival's seamless execution, underscoring its importance in the cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outcry: Call for Humanitarian Shift in Gaza

Global Outcry: Call for Humanitarian Shift in Gaza

 Global
2
NZ Govt Advances Plans to End Greyhound Racing by 2026, Prioritizing Welfare

NZ Govt Advances Plans to End Greyhound Racing by 2026, Prioritizing Welfare

 New Zealand
3
UGC Issues Show Cause Notice to KIIT Amid Serious Governance Lapses

UGC Issues Show Cause Notice to KIIT Amid Serious Governance Lapses

 India
4
The World's Largest Hydropower Dam Begins on the Tibetan Plateau

The World's Largest Hydropower Dam Begins on the Tibetan Plateau

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SSA Immigrants in California: Educated and Insured but Still Facing Deep Gaps

Will AI Start the Next War? Six Theories That Worry Experts, and Why They May Not

IMF’s New Index Enhances Early Warning Signals and Macroprudential Policy Precision

Reducing Risk: International Strategies to Phase Out Hazardous Agricultural Pesticides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025