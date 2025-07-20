Women Divers Lead Marine Conservation Effort in Andaman

A group of 24 scuba divers, inclusive of over 10 women participants, conducted a marine cleanup drive at North Bay Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, amidst concerns over plastic waste polluting the marine environment, according to official reports.

The cleanup initiative was spearheaded by the tourism department under the 'Women's Dive Day 2025' banner, with substantial support from multiple dive associations and centers. Renowned for its coral reefs and diving, North Bay Island hosted the event alongside additional locations at Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep.

Following contributions from various dive centers, exclusive diving experiences were offered to women free of charge. The effort illustrates the administration's commitment to marine conservation, echoed by a ban on small plastic bottles in the region. Over 50,000 kg of marine plastic waste has been collected this year in the archipelago, sourced from around 20 countries.