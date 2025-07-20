Silent Reverence: Restrictive Measures Enforced at Shri Naina Devi Fair

A ban has been imposed on loudspeakers, drums, and bands within the Shri Naina Devi complex during the Shravan Ashtami fair, running from July 25 to August 3. The decision was announced on Sunday, emphasizing safety, cleanliness, and devotion.

District Magistrate Rahul Kumar also prohibited bamboo baskets for offerings like halwa, coconut, and prasad in the temple. Essential public announcements will come from a designated control room to maintain peace and order.

Security is fortified with 500 home guards, including female personnel, from Home Guard, Fifth Corps, Bilaspur. Additionally, heavy vehicles face road restrictions to ensure smooth transit, diverting devotees to buses or taxis beyond specific borders.