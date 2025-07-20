Silent Reverence: Restrictive Measures Enforced at Shri Naina Devi Fair
During the Shravan Ashtami fair, from July 25 to August 3, a ban on loudspeakers and certain offerings is enforced at Shri Naina Devi Temple. To maintain safety and order, the district administration limits vehicle access and deploys home guards. Announcements are controlled for a disciplined environment.
- Country:
- India
A ban has been imposed on loudspeakers, drums, and bands within the Shri Naina Devi complex during the Shravan Ashtami fair, running from July 25 to August 3. The decision was announced on Sunday, emphasizing safety, cleanliness, and devotion.
District Magistrate Rahul Kumar also prohibited bamboo baskets for offerings like halwa, coconut, and prasad in the temple. Essential public announcements will come from a designated control room to maintain peace and order.
Security is fortified with 500 home guards, including female personnel, from Home Guard, Fifth Corps, Bilaspur. Additionally, heavy vehicles face road restrictions to ensure smooth transit, diverting devotees to buses or taxis beyond specific borders.
ALSO READ
Swift Response Ensures Safety for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims After Ramban Accident
Ensuring Safety: The Crackdown on Sub-Standard Helmet Manufacturers
Amarnath Pilgrims Unscathed in Multi-Bus Collision: Safety First
Technical Snag Grounds Thai Lion Air Flight: Safety First for Passengers
UN chief condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, warns of nuclear safety risk