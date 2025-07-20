Farewell to the 'Turbaned Tornado': Celebrating the Legacy of Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh, the legendary marathoner nicknamed the 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated with full state honors in his native village of Beas. The event was attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other dignitaries, underscoring Singh's global impact and inspiration across generations.

At 114, Singh tragically succumbed to injuries following a road accident. Known for his remarkable endurance, he began his marathon career at 89, earning worldwide fame. A poignant moment recalled by Governor Kataria was Singh's determination during a Nasha Mukt yatra, reflecting his lifelong commitment to health and perseverance.

The Punjab government plans to rename the village school and erect statues in Singh's honor, celebrating his contributions to athletics. His legacy, marked by participation in marathons worldwide, continues to inspire, as leaders across party lines and relatives mourn his unexpected passing. The driver involved in the accident, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has been apprehended.