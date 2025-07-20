Left Menu

Boosting Cultural and Investment Ties: MP CM's Successful Dubai and Spain Tour

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's trip to Spain and Dubai was termed a resounding success as it fostered investment opportunities and cultural exchanges. The tour highlighted India's upcoming 2026 India-Spain Dual Year, promoting cooperation in culture, tourism, and AI. Yadav also noted similarities between Spanish Flamenco and Indian folk dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:10 IST
Boosting Cultural and Investment Ties: MP CM's Successful Dubai and Spain Tour
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently returned from his weeklong diplomatic tour to Dubai and Spain, proclaiming it a 'huge success' in promoting investment and cultural exchange opportunities for the state.

In a statement following the trip, Yadav emphasized the positioning of Madhya Pradesh as an investment-friendly destination on the global platform, highlighting the announcement of 2026 as the India-Spain Dual Year. This initiative aims to enhance ties in culture, tourism, and Artificial Intelligence, with plans for reciprocal delegations to foster stronger cultural bonds.

Praising Spain's Flamenco dance and its similarities with Indian folk traditions, Yadav expressed the potential origins of Flamenco in India. He further lauded the warm reception from the Indian diaspora in Barcelona, feeling at home in what he described as 'a second Ujjain'. The tour follows previous visits to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, underscoring Yadav's strategic efforts to attract global investment to Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025