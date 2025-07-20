Boosting Cultural and Investment Ties: MP CM's Successful Dubai and Spain Tour

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently returned from his weeklong diplomatic tour to Dubai and Spain, proclaiming it a 'huge success' in promoting investment and cultural exchange opportunities for the state.

In a statement following the trip, Yadav emphasized the positioning of Madhya Pradesh as an investment-friendly destination on the global platform, highlighting the announcement of 2026 as the India-Spain Dual Year. This initiative aims to enhance ties in culture, tourism, and Artificial Intelligence, with plans for reciprocal delegations to foster stronger cultural bonds.

Praising Spain's Flamenco dance and its similarities with Indian folk traditions, Yadav expressed the potential origins of Flamenco in India. He further lauded the warm reception from the Indian diaspora in Barcelona, feeling at home in what he described as 'a second Ujjain'. The tour follows previous visits to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, underscoring Yadav's strategic efforts to attract global investment to Madhya Pradesh.

