Jennifer Love Hewitt Breaks Silence: No Feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar

In a recent interview, Hollywood actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with former co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, stating that there is no feud between them. Hewitt revealed that despite not speaking since the 1997 release of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' their relationship has remained amicable.

The 46-year-old actress, who has starred in films such as 'Can't Hardly Wait' and 'Ghost Whisperer,' explained to Vulture that the narrative of a rivalry was unfounded. 'I honestly don't even know what that was or how that all came to be,' Hewitt said, emphasizing that they have always been on good terms.

Both actresses recently reprised their roles for a reboot of the film, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and featuring a new cast including Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders. The screenplay for the new version was penned by Sam Lansky and debuted on July 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)