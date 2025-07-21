Bangladesh Training Aircraft Crash Sparks Urgent Response
A Bangladesh Air Force training plane crashed on a college building, killing one and injuring several. The F-7 BGI aircraft took off at 1:06 PM but soon plummeted into the Milestone School and College campus. Fire services quickly addressed the ensuing blaze while injured individuals were rescued.
A tragic accident occurred on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college building in the Uttara area, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, according to official reports.
The F-7 BGI training aircraft had barely left the ground at 1:06 PM before it nosedived into the campus of Milestone School and College, igniting a fire that was visible from afar.
Quickly responding, eight fire service units and air force helicopters descended on the site to extinguish the blaze and evacuate the injured, while the identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed.
