India's Concert Economy: A New Cultural and Economic Powerhouse

India's live event and concert economy is on the brink of a massive expansion, with projections indicating the creation of nearly 12 million temporary jobs by 2030-2032, according to NLB Services. The increase is fueled by over 100 large-scale concerts planned annually, said NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug.

This booming sector is not only a cultural phenomenon but also a significant economic engine, generating opportunities across production, logistics, security, hospitality, and digital media sectors. Cities like Shillong, Guwahati, Pune, Jaipur, and others are becoming critical hotspots for high-energy live events.

The concert economy serves as a multiplier for allied industries, such as travel, tourism, hospitality, and F&B, with case studies like Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert showcasing a Rs 641 crore boost to the local economy. This is leading to long-term roles in audio engineering, digital strategy, and event management, contributing significantly to India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)