Yue Yu: Bridging Sino-Indian Relations Through Art and Wisdom

Renowned Chinese Buddhist painter Yue Yu advocates for India and China to rekindle their deep-rooted civilizational ties, drawing from a reservoir of shared history and wisdom. During an informal interview, Yue stressed the importance of nurturing the relationship between the two nations, likening it to a tree that requires constant watering.

Yue, whose evocative painting was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to China in 2015, believes that art and cultural respect can play a crucial role in bridging political and social gaps. He remains deeply moved by Modi's personal gestures and traditional values.

Through his art, Yue endeavors to remind both nations of their historical friendship and urges renewed respect and humility towards each other, emphasizing the role of Buddhism and shared wisdom in fostering long-lasting peace and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)