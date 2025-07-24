Vicky Kaushal Celebrates a Decade of 'Masaan'

Vicky Kaushal on Thursday commemorated the 10th anniversary of 'Masaan', a groundbreaking film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan which marked Kaushal's entry into Bollywood. The critically acclaimed drama was released on July 24, 2015, and set in Varanasi, it explored themes like love, loss, and the caste system.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, bagging the FIPRESCI award and the Promising Future prize in the Un Certain Regard section. Despite initial uncertainties about its release, 'Masaan' became a critical success, showcasing the transformative power of storytelling and establishing Kaushal as a prominent star in the industry.

Reflecting on the journey, Kaushal expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences that the last decade brought him. The film's narrative, along with the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew, continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)