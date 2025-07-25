Ed Sheeran's Musical Pilgrimage with Arijit Singh

Renowned British singer Ed Sheeran recently took to social media to express his admiration for Bollywood artist Arijit Singh. The two musicians collaborated on the track 'Sapphire', which was released in June. Sheeran revealed that his trip to India during his Mathematics tour was a pivotal experience in his career.

Sheeran's visit included a stop at Jiaganj Azimganj, Singh's hometown in West Bengal, where he described the journey as a 'music pilgrimage'. He shared his enriching experience learning to sing in Punjabi and play the sitar under Singh's tutelage. The connection resulted in a remarkable version of their song, cherished by Sheeran himself.

His time in India also included meetings with noted composer AR Rahman. Sheeran's praise for Singh emphasized the profound impact the collaboration had on his art and personal growth, marking a significant chapter in his musical journey.