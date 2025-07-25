Weaving Tradition Meets Innovation: Nishijinori and AI's Creative Fusion

Nishijinori, a thousand-year-old kimono weaving tradition from Kyoto, is adapting to modern times with the help of artificial intelligence. As the demand for kimonos plummets due to modernization, Hironori Fukuoka, a fourth-generation weaver, is turning to cutting-edge technology to preserve his family's legacy.

Fukuoka collaborates with Sony Computer Science Laboratories to integrate AI into the design process of Nishijinori textiles. While AI assists in generating patterns, the intricate weaving remains a human-led process. The idea is not to replace traditional methods but to find a balance where innovation can coexist with ancient artistry.

Despite AI's rapid advancement, its role in Nishijinori is one of assistance rather than leadership. It's tasked with suggesting designs and automating laborious aspects, allowing human creativity to flourish. This partnership highlights a broader trend where tradition meets technology, offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of art and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)