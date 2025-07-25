Left Menu

Weaving Tradition Meets Innovation: Nishijinori and AI's Creative Fusion

Nishijinori, a traditional Japanese kimono weaving technique, is embracing artificial intelligence to maintain its relevance. Hironori Fukuoka, a fourth-generation weaver, collaborates with Sony CSL to explore how AI can enhance design while respecting tradition. With declining kimono demand, this innovative approach aims to preserve a cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyoto | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:36 IST
Weaving Tradition Meets Innovation: Nishijinori and AI's Creative Fusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nishijinori, a thousand-year-old kimono weaving tradition from Kyoto, is adapting to modern times with the help of artificial intelligence. As the demand for kimonos plummets due to modernization, Hironori Fukuoka, a fourth-generation weaver, is turning to cutting-edge technology to preserve his family's legacy.

Fukuoka collaborates with Sony Computer Science Laboratories to integrate AI into the design process of Nishijinori textiles. While AI assists in generating patterns, the intricate weaving remains a human-led process. The idea is not to replace traditional methods but to find a balance where innovation can coexist with ancient artistry.

Despite AI's rapid advancement, its role in Nishijinori is one of assistance rather than leadership. It's tasked with suggesting designs and automating laborious aspects, allowing human creativity to flourish. This partnership highlights a broader trend where tradition meets technology, offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of art and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025