Veda Krishnamurthy Bids Farewell to International Cricket
India's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy announces retirement from international cricket. With 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is to her name, she collected 829 and 875 runs, respectively. Despite personal losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, her journey from small-town dreams to national pride remains inspiring. She hints at continuing a role in cricket.
- Country:
- India
Prominent Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has announced her retirement from international cricket. She hinted at continuing her association with the sport in another capacity, marking the end of an era for this passionate athlete.
Having represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, Krishnamurthy accumulated 829 and 875 runs, respectively. Despite playing her last international game in 2020, her contributions both on and off the field have been significant.
Krishnamurthy's cricketing journey stands as a tale of resilience, especially in the face of personal tragedies during the COVID-19 pandemic. As she steps back from playing, she leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and dedication to Indian cricket.
ALSO READ
India's Women Cricketers Dominate with Historic T20I Win Against England
India Eyes Dominant End to Historic T20I Series Against England
New Zealand Bolsters T20I Squad for Tri-Series Amid Injuries
Ngidi Matches Steyn's T20I Record as South Africa Clinch Victory Over Zimbabwe
England Women Edge India in Thrilling T20I Finale