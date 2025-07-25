Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Services: CSC's Digital Leap with Salesforce

Common Services Centres (CSC) partners with Salesforce to enhance service delivery in rural India through an AI-powered grievance redressal platform. This collaboration aims to empower Village Level Entrepreneurs with tools to deliver faster, more transparent services, marking a significant step towards digital governance transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:58 IST
In a significant drive towards improving citizen services across rural India, Common Services Centres (CSC) has teamed up with Salesforce, a leader in AI-powered CRM technology. This collaboration aims to revolutionize service delivery through a unified, scalable grievance redressal platform.

Integrating Salesforce's Service Cloud and AI tools like Einstein Bots, the platform promises 24x7 self-service capabilities and streamlined digital engagement. It is designed to consolidate citizen inquiries from diverse sources, enhancing the efficiency and responsiveness of Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

This partnership not only represents a major milestone in CSC's digital transformation but also lays a robust foundation for future expansions into domains like DigiPay and telemedicine. The initiative is poised to redefine digital governance, bringing accessible, smart solutions to India's most underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

