UK police charge actor Micheal Ward with rape and sexual assault

British actor Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault, police said Friday.

The Metropolitan Police force said the 27-year-old faces two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The charges relate to one woman and the offences reportedly took place in January 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it authorised the charges "having carefully reviewed a file of evidence." Ward is due to appear at London's Thames Magistrates' Court on Aug. 28.

Ward has appeared in films including "Blue Story," "The Book of Clarence" and the recently released American political satire "Eddington." In 2020 he won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs. He was nominated for an acting BAFTA for Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light" and for a BAFTA television award for the Steve McQueen-directed series "Small Axe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)