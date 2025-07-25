Left Menu

UK police charge actor Micheal Ward with rape and sexual assault

PTI | London | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:55 IST
UK police charge actor Micheal Ward with rape and sexual assault
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British actor Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault, police said Friday.

The Metropolitan Police force said the 27-year-old faces two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The charges relate to one woman and the offences reportedly took place in January 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it authorised the charges "having carefully reviewed a file of evidence." Ward is due to appear at London's Thames Magistrates' Court on Aug. 28.

Ward has appeared in films including "Blue Story," "The Book of Clarence" and the recently released American political satire "Eddington." In 2020 he won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs. He was nominated for an acting BAFTA for Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light" and for a BAFTA television award for the Steve McQueen-directed series "Small Axe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025