Soulaa Jewels Debuts India’s First NFC Blend Jewellery at Hot Sheetz Pop-Up: A Dazzling Auction Experience with an Exclusive Twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Brace yourselves for a glittering affair as Soulaa Jewels, the house of elegance and meaning, makes a luminous appearance at the coveted Hot Sheetz experience this weekend at Reaviva, Bandra. It's a celebration of legacy, identity, and the magic of fine craftsmanship — with a twist that's bound to turn heads. What makes this event truly special? Soulaa Jewels will be hosting a one-of-a-kind jewellery auction, where passion meets prestige. With an air of mystery and exclusivity, the top bidder won't just take home a statement piece — they'll win a surprise reward that's rare, personal, and unforgettable.

Making waves, Soulaa introduces for the first time in India an innovative NFC Tech blend in fashion jewellery — a futuristic fusion of fashion and functionality. This pioneering concept elevates accessories beyond aesthetics, offering interactive and purposeful designs that redefine modern luxury. Mumbai marks the first stop of this revolution.

Founded with just 16 carefully crafted pieces, the name "Soulaa" is derived from the Hindi word solah, meaning sixteen. It represents not just the brand's roots, but a commitment to purposeful growth — where every jewel tells a story, and every story is crafted to last forever.

From heirloom-worthy classics to bold, boundary-breaking designs, Soulaa Jewels caters to every kind of woman: those who wear their story with pride and passion. Now adorning clients across the globe, Soulaa continues to blend timeless aesthetics with modern expression — and is soon to debut in select stores, with a bold vision to go global.

Quote: "We're not just creating jewellery, we're crafting emotion, identity, and innovation — one piece at a time. With Soulaa, fashion becomes function, and every sparkle has a soul." Venue: Reaviva, Bandra Day and Time: Saturday, 26th July | ?️ 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

