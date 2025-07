Akshay Kumar brings royal elegance to India Couture Week as Falguni Shane Peacock’s showstopper

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar brought a touch of royal elegance to the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2025 as he turned showstopper for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Looking every bit the desi prince, Kumar strutted down the ramp on Friday evening, dressed in an ivory achkan-style sherwani that exuded old-school charm and modern flair. The fashion gala is being held Taj Palace hotel here.

His sherwani jacket was fully adorned with intricate silk thread embroidery and featured refined gold button detailing, sharp tailoring, and padded shoulders. The subtle shimmer and classic silhouette gave the outfit a regal edge, while a pair of black sunglasses added a modern touch. "Well, thank you very much. Main Hindi mein bolunga. Aap sabhi logo ka bohot bohot dhanyawad, jitne bhi yahan log aaye, aur media. Kaafi late nahi ho gaya hai? (I'll speak in Hindi. A big thank you to all of you who are here today, including the media. Isn't it getting a bit late?)" he asked reporters during the post show event.

After sharing a few laughs with the paparazzi, Akshay said he enjoyed walking the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock after 12 years.

"Actually, after a long time I'm doing this walk, ramp walk. Mujhe yaad hai, aaj se kareeban 12 saal pehle, maine phir ek baar ramp walk kiya tha, maine inhi ke saath kiya tha (I remember, about 12 years ago, I had walked the ramp and it was with them). And it's been an honour doing that," he said.

Kumar praised the intense effort that goes into organising a fashion show, all for a presentation that lasts barely 25 minutes.

"I have enjoyed each and every bit of it... I've seen how much hard work goes into putting together and organizing a fashion show, and then it all ends in just 25 minutes. People get dressed up elaborately, and within 25 minutes, the whole show is over.

"But, I just want to tell you that Shane and Falguni, the way they present themselves in such an international way, I think they have made India so proud. I wish them lots of luck and I hope I get another chance to be with them," he added.

Asked how he felt wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock creation, Kumar simply said, "Well I feel very royal." Set against a backdrop of classical pillars and lush foliage, the showcase reimagined the opulence of Indian royalty. It drew inspiration from architectural marvels like Laxmi Vilas Palace and Jaipur's City Palace.

The collection channeled intricate palace carvings, rich veils, and ornate drapes in both men's and women's couture.

The Indian Couture Week (ICW) will conclude on July 30.

