Controversy Erupts Over AAP's Handling of Sikh Martyrdom Anniversary Event

The Punjab government's handling of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur has ignited a contentious debate. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the AAP government of committing a 'grave sacrilege' by allegedly turning the solemn occasion into an 'entertainment event'.

National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura expressed similar dismay. He stated that the event had deeply offended the Sikh community and demanded apologies from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The controversy stems from the Punjab Government's Language Department event in Srinagar, which included performances deemed inappropriate by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. As a result, Akal Takht's acting Jathedar summoned key individuals to address the affair directly.

