Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over AAP's Handling of Sikh Martyrdom Anniversary Event

The AAP government's organization of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar has sparked outrage. Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and National Commission for Minorities' Iqbal Singh Lalpura criticized it as 'sacrilege'. They demanded apologies from Punjab's Chief Minister and Education Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:38 IST
Controversy Erupts Over AAP's Handling of Sikh Martyrdom Anniversary Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government's handling of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur has ignited a contentious debate. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the AAP government of committing a 'grave sacrilege' by allegedly turning the solemn occasion into an 'entertainment event'.

National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura expressed similar dismay. He stated that the event had deeply offended the Sikh community and demanded apologies from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The controversy stems from the Punjab Government's Language Department event in Srinagar, which included performances deemed inappropriate by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. As a result, Akal Takht's acting Jathedar summoned key individuals to address the affair directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025