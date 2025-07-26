Bollywood Drama: Allegations and FIRs Hit 'So Long Valley'

A First Information Report has been filed against the producer of the Hindi film 'So Long Valley' following accusations by model Ruchi Gujjar of a Rs 23 lakh fraud, according to Mumbai police.

The incident gained additional attention after footage surfaced showing Gujjar slapping producer Karan Singh during Friday's movie premiere, leading to divided opinions.

Co-producer Man Singh has dismissed the allegations, suggesting they are merely a publicity tactic. Singh emphasized that Gujjar is familiar with Karan Singh and challenged her to provide evidence of her financial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)