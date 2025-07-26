Bollywood Drama: Allegations and FIRs Hit 'So Long Valley'
The FIR against the producer of 'So Long Valley' highlights serious allegations made by model Ruchi Gujjar, who claims she was cheated out of Rs 23 lakh. The situation escalated further when a viral video emerged showing Gujjar slapping producer Karan Singh at the film's premiere. Co-producer Man Singh dismissed the claims as a publicity stunt.
A First Information Report has been filed against the producer of the Hindi film 'So Long Valley' following accusations by model Ruchi Gujjar of a Rs 23 lakh fraud, according to Mumbai police.
The incident gained additional attention after footage surfaced showing Gujjar slapping producer Karan Singh during Friday's movie premiere, leading to divided opinions.
Co-producer Man Singh has dismissed the allegations, suggesting they are merely a publicity tactic. Singh emphasized that Gujjar is familiar with Karan Singh and challenged her to provide evidence of her financial claims.
