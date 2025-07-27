Left Menu

Homestays: Empowering Women and Revitalizing Culture in Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, homestays operated by women are transforming tourism into a tool for economic empowerment and cultural preservation. These ventures connect tradition with tourism, offering immersive experiences. The state's government supports this shift, partnering with major platforms to elevate visibility, fostering sustainability and community involvement.

Updated: 27-07-2025
A silent transformation is taking place across Arunachal Pradesh as homestays gain momentum, particularly empowering women and enhancing cultural pride. Once a novel concept, these ventures are bridging the gap between tradition and tourism, offering sustainable alternatives to government employment.

Women entrepreneurs like Sang Droma and Ampee Rubu are leading this change by offering not just accommodations but immersive cultural experiences. Their establishments highlight traditional lifestyles, drawing visitors from across India and abroad, while preserving cultural heritage. This shift is also encouraging young people to stay in their villages, contributing to local tourism.

Homestays are being recognized by the government, which has introduced supportive policies. Partnerships with major booking platforms aim to boost visibility, emphasizing the state's natural, cultural, and culinary diversity. As a result, Arunachal Pradesh's approach to tourism is evolving from mere business to a celebration of cultural identity and shared humanity.

