Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple resulted in six fatalities with numerous others injured. Panic ensued after a rumor about an electric current circulated, prompting the chaos. A magisterial probe has been initiated to investigate the incident and those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:18 IST
A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar resulted in the death of six individuals, while several others sustained injuries on Sunday morning. The panic was triggered by a rumor of an electric current near the temple's stairs, as confirmed by Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal.

In response, around 35 people were rushed to the hospital, with six succumbing to their injuries. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has initiated a magisterial probe, vowing strict action against those who propagated the deadly rumor. The State Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade were deployed for rescue operations.

The Mansa Devi Temple, a revered site perched at over 500 feet on the Shivalik Hills, attracts many pilgrims. Chief Minister Dhami expressed his sorrow over the incident in a Facebook post and assured continuous monitoring and support. He prayed for the safety of the devotees.

