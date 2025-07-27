Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Surprises Fans at Bengaluru Cafe
Renowned actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, famous for his role in 'Game of Thrones,' surprised his Indian fans by visiting Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe. His presence was documented in various social media posts, making it a memorable event for those who encountered him.
- Country:
- India
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the acclaimed actor from 'Game of Thrones,' recently delighted his Indian fans with an unexpected appearance at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. The incident, captured on social media, showcased the actor in a candid moment, much to the excitement of patrons.
One fan, overwhelmed by the serendipitous encounter, shared her experience on Instagram, highlighting the surprise of seeing Coster-Waldau, also known for his work in 'Headhunters' and 'Stealing Rembrandt,' just steps away. Her caption described the encounter as a 'star-struck moment.'
The cafe itself also shared the experience on their official social media page, describing the event as an honor and thanking Coster-Waldau for choosing to taste their authentic South Indian cuisine. His visit undoubtedly became a highlight for both the staff and diners alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyber Intrusion: JMM's Official Social Media Compromised
Social Media Deception Leads to Serious Charges in Alleged Exploitation Case
Tragic Reel: Teen Electrocuted in Social Media Stunt
All this divisive tendency on social media has to be curbed: SC.
Supreme Court Considers Guidelines on Social Media Speech Regulation