Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Surprises Fans at Bengaluru Cafe

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the acclaimed actor from 'Game of Thrones,' recently delighted his Indian fans with an unexpected appearance at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. The incident, captured on social media, showcased the actor in a candid moment, much to the excitement of patrons.

One fan, overwhelmed by the serendipitous encounter, shared her experience on Instagram, highlighting the surprise of seeing Coster-Waldau, also known for his work in 'Headhunters' and 'Stealing Rembrandt,' just steps away. Her caption described the encounter as a 'star-struck moment.'

The cafe itself also shared the experience on their official social media page, describing the event as an honor and thanking Coster-Waldau for choosing to taste their authentic South Indian cuisine. His visit undoubtedly became a highlight for both the staff and diners alike.

