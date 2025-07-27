Dive Into the Depths: Singapore Oceanarium's Marine Marvels

The Singapore Oceanarium, previously known as S E A Aquarium, has expanded to three times its size, captivating visitors with a grand display of marine life across 22 different zones. Located at Sentosa Island, this oceanic wonder was unveiled to the public on July 24, as explained by Rae D from Resorts World Sentosa.

Home to more than 40,000 marine animals from various species, the oceanarium highlights the intricate beauty and ecological significance of sea jellies, zebra sharks, and more. The open ocean zone stands out with its 18 million liters of water and a state-of-the-art 36-meter-wide viewing panel, offering an unobstructed look at the mysteries of the sea.

With a focus on marine education and conservation, the Singapore Oceanarium also showcases endangered species like the bowmouth guitarfish and draws attention to the fascinating phenomenon of whale falls. This immersive experience brings marine migrations and coral gardens to life, and with ticket prices ranging from 35 to 50 Singapore dollars, it offers an accessible window into the underwater world.

(With inputs from agencies.)