Left Menu

Dive Into the Depths: Singapore Oceanarium's Marine Marvels

The new Singapore Oceanarium at Sentosa Island offers a monumental insight into marine life, featuring over 40,000 aquatic animals. Interactive technology and expansive ocean habitats provide visitors with an educational and immersive experience, showcasing the diversity and beauty of the deep sea and emphasizing conservation efforts for endangered species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:59 IST
Dive Into the Depths: Singapore Oceanarium's Marine Marvels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Singapore Oceanarium, previously known as S E A Aquarium, has expanded to three times its size, captivating visitors with a grand display of marine life across 22 different zones. Located at Sentosa Island, this oceanic wonder was unveiled to the public on July 24, as explained by Rae D from Resorts World Sentosa.

Home to more than 40,000 marine animals from various species, the oceanarium highlights the intricate beauty and ecological significance of sea jellies, zebra sharks, and more. The open ocean zone stands out with its 18 million liters of water and a state-of-the-art 36-meter-wide viewing panel, offering an unobstructed look at the mysteries of the sea.

With a focus on marine education and conservation, the Singapore Oceanarium also showcases endangered species like the bowmouth guitarfish and draws attention to the fascinating phenomenon of whale falls. This immersive experience brings marine migrations and coral gardens to life, and with ticket prices ranging from 35 to 50 Singapore dollars, it offers an accessible window into the underwater world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025