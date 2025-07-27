Left Menu

New Arrival: Viineet Kumar Siingh Celebrates Birth of First Child

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his wife, Ruchira Ghormare, announced the birth of their first child on Sunday. They shared the joyous news on Instagram, revealing their baby boy. The couple married in November 2021 and announced their pregnancy in May. Viineet's latest series 'Rangeen' recently premiered.

Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, celebrated for his roles in 'Chhava', 'Bard of Blood', and 'Rangbaaz', joyously announced the birth of his first child with wife Ruchira Ghormare on Sunday.

The revelation came through an Instagram post, featuring a vibrant blue poster proclaiming, 'It's a boy! Our little star is here'. The heartfelt caption declared, 'God's kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy.'

Siingh and Ghormare, who wed in November 2021, previously announced their pregnancy back in May with a heartfelt social media post. Meanwhile, Siingh's latest creative endeavor, 'Rangeen', featuring a gripping tale of love and revenge, began streaming recently on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

