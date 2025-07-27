New Arrival: Viineet Kumar Siingh Celebrates Birth of First Child

Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, celebrated for his roles in 'Chhava', 'Bard of Blood', and 'Rangbaaz', joyously announced the birth of his first child with wife Ruchira Ghormare on Sunday.

The revelation came through an Instagram post, featuring a vibrant blue poster proclaiming, 'It's a boy! Our little star is here'. The heartfelt caption declared, 'God's kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy.'

Siingh and Ghormare, who wed in November 2021, previously announced their pregnancy back in May with a heartfelt social media post. Meanwhile, Siingh's latest creative endeavor, 'Rangeen', featuring a gripping tale of love and revenge, began streaming recently on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)