Bhopal Shines Bright: PM Modi Applauds City's Cleanliness Efforts
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging Bhopal's sanitation efforts in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Bhopal ranks as India's second-cleanest city in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2024'. PM Modi also praised local initiatives like 'Sakaratmak Soch' and encouraged visits to cultural forts.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging Bhopal's sanitation efforts during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. Yadav noted that the recognition has uplifted the state's morale, as Bhopal was ranked the second-cleanest city in India in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2024'.
The improvement in cleanliness has been attributed to local initiatives such as 'Sakaratmak Soch', a Bhopal-based organization consisting of 200 women. Prime Minister Modi highlighted their efforts, noting how they not only clean but also change societal mindsets. Such actions have placed Bhopal prominently in national cleanliness rankings, while Indore secured the top spot for the eighth consecutive year.
PM Modi further praised historic and cultural treasures in India, including 12 Maratha forts listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and encouraged citizens to visit similar sites in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. These forts, he stated, are not just structures but enduring symbols of cultural heritage and self-respect.
