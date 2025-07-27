Left Menu

Bhopal Shines Bright: PM Modi Applauds City's Cleanliness Efforts

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging Bhopal's sanitation efforts in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Bhopal ranks as India's second-cleanest city in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2024'. PM Modi also praised local initiatives like 'Sakaratmak Soch' and encouraged visits to cultural forts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:57 IST
Bhopal Shines Bright: PM Modi Applauds City's Cleanliness Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging Bhopal's sanitation efforts during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. Yadav noted that the recognition has uplifted the state's morale, as Bhopal was ranked the second-cleanest city in India in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2024'.

The improvement in cleanliness has been attributed to local initiatives such as 'Sakaratmak Soch', a Bhopal-based organization consisting of 200 women. Prime Minister Modi highlighted their efforts, noting how they not only clean but also change societal mindsets. Such actions have placed Bhopal prominently in national cleanliness rankings, while Indore secured the top spot for the eighth consecutive year.

PM Modi further praised historic and cultural treasures in India, including 12 Maratha forts listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and encouraged citizens to visit similar sites in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. These forts, he stated, are not just structures but enduring symbols of cultural heritage and self-respect.

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025