Revitalizing Roshanara: A Heritage Club Renewed

Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the newly restored Roshanara Club on Sunday, placing a renewed spotlight on this historic North Delhi landmark known for its cultural and sporting history.

Spanning over 22 acres, the club's restoration under the guidance of the Delhi Development Authority was not just about preserving its iconic European-style architecture but also about modernizing it to attract contemporary fitness and recreation enthusiasts. Key features, such as the Mangalore-tiled roof and antique chandeliers, have been preserved, while new facilities have been introduced.

The modernized Roshanara Club now boasts a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, from a gym and yoga area to upgraded tennis courts and a mini football zone, reestablishing it as a premier hub of sport and heritage in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)