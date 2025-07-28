Bollywood Star Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama: A Moment of Honor and Peace

Renowned Bollywood actor Sunny Deol had an unforgettable encounter with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a trip to Ladakh, describing it as a moment of 'deep honor and gratitude.'

The actor documented his experience on Instagram, expressing how the meeting filled him with peace through the Dalai Lama's presence and wisdom. This heartfelt connection was shared on Monday, as Deol journeys through serene landscapes.

Meanwhile, Deol has wrapped up filming for 'Border 2', the much-anticipated sequel to his 1997 blockbuster directed by J P Dutta. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is scheduled for a January 2026 release.