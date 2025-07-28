Left Menu

Bollywood Star Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama: A Moment of Honor and Peace

Sunny Deol, renowned Bollywood actor, met with the Dalai Lama in Ladakh, sharing a heartfelt moment filled with honor and gratitude. Deol, fresh off completing his film 'Border 2', shared the encounter on Instagram. The sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, is set for release in January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bollywood actor Sunny Deol had an unforgettable encounter with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a trip to Ladakh, describing it as a moment of 'deep honor and gratitude.'

The actor documented his experience on Instagram, expressing how the meeting filled him with peace through the Dalai Lama's presence and wisdom. This heartfelt connection was shared on Monday, as Deol journeys through serene landscapes.

Meanwhile, Deol has wrapped up filming for 'Border 2', the much-anticipated sequel to his 1997 blockbuster directed by J P Dutta. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is scheduled for a January 2026 release.

