Left Menu

Audible Partners with Amar Chitra Katha: Bringing Indian Epics to Life as Audiobooks

Audible collaborates with Amar Chitra Katha to release 111 iconic Indian epics and folktales as audiobooks in multiple languages. The collection, available in English, will expand to Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. This initiative aims to modernize traditional storytelling with immersive audio experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:36 IST
Audible Partners with Amar Chitra Katha: Bringing Indian Epics to Life as Audiobooks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Audible, a leader in audio storytelling, announced its collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha to release epic and heritage stories from their famed catalogue as audiobooks. This project will make stories available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

The initial English-language collection, ready for listeners, includes 111 well-loved epics and folktales curated from Amar Chitra Katha's most popular stories. Shailesh Sawlani, Audible's country manager for India, emphasized the unique cultural significance of these tales and the fresh listening experience their audiobooks offer.

The English collection features titles like the 'Ramayana Series', 'Mahabharata Series', and 'Jataka Panchatantra Hitopadesha Series'. Hindi audiobooks will launch in September 2025, with more language editions set for 2026, marking a new era for these timeless Indian stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025