Audible Partners with Amar Chitra Katha: Bringing Indian Epics to Life as Audiobooks

Audible, a leader in audio storytelling, announced its collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha to release epic and heritage stories from their famed catalogue as audiobooks. This project will make stories available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

The initial English-language collection, ready for listeners, includes 111 well-loved epics and folktales curated from Amar Chitra Katha's most popular stories. Shailesh Sawlani, Audible's country manager for India, emphasized the unique cultural significance of these tales and the fresh listening experience their audiobooks offer.

The English collection features titles like the 'Ramayana Series', 'Mahabharata Series', and 'Jataka Panchatantra Hitopadesha Series'. Hindi audiobooks will launch in September 2025, with more language editions set for 2026, marking a new era for these timeless Indian stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)