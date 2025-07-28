Assam's Development Strides: CM Sarma Meets PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to provide an update on the state's advancements in socio-economic indicators and the implementation of welfare schemes.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', CM Sarma shared his experience of meeting PM Modi, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to discuss Assam's notable achievements.

The Chief Minister conveyed the state's eagerness to welcome Modi on September 8, marking significant events, including a celebration of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary and the inauguration of a pioneering bio-ethanol plant in Numaligarh.