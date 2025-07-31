Left Menu

Odisha's Green Tribute: 75 Lakh Saplings for PM Modi

The Odisha government will plant 75 lakh saplings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, September 17, as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. This initiative promotes environmental consciousness and aims to make tree plantation a mass movement, involving various sectors of society.

In a significant gesture of appreciation, the Odisha government announced its plan to plant 75 lakh saplings to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17. This initiative, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, reflects the state's commitment to environmental sustainability and development.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi stated that this massive tree plantation is not merely ceremonial but a testament to the PM's goodwill towards Odisha. Last year, Odisha planted 6.72 crore saplings, ranking fourth nationally, and this year's target is even more ambitious with participation from various societal sectors.

The focus is to transform this campaign into a people's movement, engaging government bodies, PSUs, NGOs, and educational institutions. The initiative also underscores the necessity for collective responsibility in nurturing these saplings to maturity, selecting diverse plant species for ecological enhancement and community forestry.

