Honoring a Hero: Punjab CM and Kejriwal Pay Tribute to Udham Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh in Sunam. Mann announced various development projects totaling Rs 85 crore, including a new bus stand, tehsil complex, and a girl's school. Udham Singh is remembered for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sunam | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:16 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal joined hands on Thursday to honor the legendary freedom fighter, Udham Singh, on his martyrdom day in Sunam.
In a tribute to Singh's patriotism, Mann announced development projects worth Rs 85 crore for Sunam, including a tehsil complex, a new bus stand, and a senior secondary school for girls.
Udham Singh is revered for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in 1940, a bold act that cost him his life but immortalized his bravery and dedication to India.
