Shocking Schoolyard Assault: Classmates Accused of Brutal Attack

A troubling incident has emerged from the Chiluatal area, where a Class 8 student was subjected to a brutal assault by his classmates, allegedly over a school teasing incident. The attack, involving an iron pipe, has sparked outrage after video footage circulated on social media.

According to police reports, the violence unfolded after school hours when the victim, 14, was taken to an isolated location in Khutwa and attacked. He was humiliated further, forced to lick spit, and threatened to ensure his silence. The traumatic incident has deeply affected the boy, who has since withdrawn into himself.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused, both minors, confirming that the investigation continues. Preliminary findings suggest that the violence was an extreme retaliation. Authorities are treating the matter seriously, promising appropriate legal action as they review the video evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)