Meghalaya Legalizes Traditional Brews with New Rule

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a rule allowing the legal production and sale of traditional fermented alcoholic beverages under a licensing system. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, aims to support local businesses, enhance tourism, and preserve indigenous brewing traditions while ensuring quality control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:40 IST
The Meghalaya Cabinet made a significant decision on Thursday by approving a new rule that legalizes the production and sale of traditional fermented alcoholic beverages through a proper licensing system. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced this development, which highlights the state's commitment to supporting indigenous brew-making traditions.

Specifically applicable to locally fermented drinks like bitchi, the rule excludes distilled liquor which belongs to a different regulatory category. Sangma emphasized this regulatory advancement by noting, 'Until now, there was no legal framework to regulate or support our traditional fermented beverages.'

By offering licenses to individuals, entrepreneurs, societies, and firms, the new regulation aims to boost local businesses and tourism, ensuring safety and quality in production while preserving the cultural heritage of the region's indigenous communities.

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

