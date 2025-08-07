Meghalaya Legalizes Traditional Brews with New Rule

The Meghalaya Cabinet made a significant decision on Thursday by approving a new rule that legalizes the production and sale of traditional fermented alcoholic beverages through a proper licensing system. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced this development, which highlights the state's commitment to supporting indigenous brew-making traditions.

Specifically applicable to locally fermented drinks like bitchi, the rule excludes distilled liquor which belongs to a different regulatory category. Sangma emphasized this regulatory advancement by noting, 'Until now, there was no legal framework to regulate or support our traditional fermented beverages.'

By offering licenses to individuals, entrepreneurs, societies, and firms, the new regulation aims to boost local businesses and tourism, ensuring safety and quality in production while preserving the cultural heritage of the region's indigenous communities.

