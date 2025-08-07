The Enigma of Vault B: Debates at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple committee discussed the sensitive topic of opening Vault B, a sacred sealed chamber. A decision was deferred, pending the opinion of the temple's chief priest. Prince Aditya Varma participated in the meeting, highlighting the religious and historical significance of the temple assets.
The administrative and advisory committees of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple convened on Thursday to deliberate on a contentious issue: the potential opening of Vault B, a sealed section of the temple deemed sacred.
Given the religious implications, the committee decided to consult the temple's chief priest, or tantri, before progressing with any decision regarding the vault, a source confirmed.
This discussion was prompted by the state government's representative. Prince Aditya Varma of the Travancore royal family, who participated in the session, underscored the event's significance against a backdrop of tradition and legal rulings that have, until now, kept Vault B untouched.
