Left Menu

The Enigma of Vault B: Debates at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple committee discussed the sensitive topic of opening Vault B, a sacred sealed chamber. A decision was deferred, pending the opinion of the temple's chief priest. Prince Aditya Varma participated in the meeting, highlighting the religious and historical significance of the temple assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:45 IST
The Enigma of Vault B: Debates at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The administrative and advisory committees of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple convened on Thursday to deliberate on a contentious issue: the potential opening of Vault B, a sealed section of the temple deemed sacred.

Given the religious implications, the committee decided to consult the temple's chief priest, or tantri, before progressing with any decision regarding the vault, a source confirmed.

This discussion was prompted by the state government's representative. Prince Aditya Varma of the Travancore royal family, who participated in the session, underscored the event's significance against a backdrop of tradition and legal rulings that have, until now, kept Vault B untouched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025