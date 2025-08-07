The Enigma of Vault B: Debates at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The administrative and advisory committees of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple convened on Thursday to deliberate on a contentious issue: the potential opening of Vault B, a sealed section of the temple deemed sacred.

Given the religious implications, the committee decided to consult the temple's chief priest, or tantri, before progressing with any decision regarding the vault, a source confirmed.

This discussion was prompted by the state government's representative. Prince Aditya Varma of the Travancore royal family, who participated in the session, underscored the event's significance against a backdrop of tradition and legal rulings that have, until now, kept Vault B untouched.

