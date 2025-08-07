Silent Voices: The Enduring Relevance of 'Deaf Republic'

Ilya Kaminsky's 'Deaf Republic' stands as a powerful poetic reflection on the visceral realities of war and conflict, made strikingly relevant by current events in Ukraine and beyond. The narrative is brought to life at London's Royal Court, blending spoken word, sign language, and silence in a groundbreaking stage adaptation.

The adaptation, masterminded by theatre company Dead Centre and poet Zoë McWhinney, explores themes of resilience, survival, and societal protest. Kaminsky, who himself is hard of hearing, highlights how art fosters understanding and attention during crises – a sentiment mirrored by his own journey from Ukraine to the United States.

This reimagining of the epic fable features deaf and hearing actors, illustrating the universal struggle against authoritarianism and the enduring human spirit. As Kaminsky extends his poetic influence through translation and curation, 'Deaf Republic' solidifies the timeless power of poetry to transcend cultural and auditory boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)