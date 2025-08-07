Elephant Relocation Drama: Madhuri's Return Sparks Controversy in Kolhapur

In a move to address public outrage, Vantara India announced plans to establish a dedicated care facility in Nandani village, Kolhapur, for Madhuri, a beloved elephant whose relocation caused significant unrest among locals. The effort is in collaboration with the Nandani Jain Muth and the Maharashtra government.

Vantara CEO Vivaan Karani, alongside the Muth's chief Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya, reassured locals at a press conference that neither Vantara nor Anant Ambani, a key figure in animal rehabilitation, intended to upset the community. They emphasized the commitment to ensuring Madhuri receives adequate care at her local facility.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the state's government would support a Supreme Court petition to facilitate Madhuri's return from Vantara's sanctuary, following a court-ordered relocation due to health concerns. The Bombay High Court's decision had triggered widespread protests, highlighting Madhuri's place in the community's heart.

(With inputs from agencies.)