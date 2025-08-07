Mumbai Celebrates Narali Poornima with Civic Holiday

Mumbai is set to observe a holiday on Friday for the celebration of Narali Poornima, as declared by the city's civic body. This move will see all schools and non-essential civic offices closed for the day.

In an official release on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced the decision, emphasizing that essential services will remain operational during the holiday. This follows the Maharashtra government's earlier declaration of a public holiday for all state and semi-government offices in Mumbai to mark the festival.

The festival of Narali Poornima holds cultural significance, prompting the government and civic body to facilitate a day off for many. The measures underline the commitment to both cultural traditions and service continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)