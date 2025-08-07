Left Menu

Mumbai Celebrates Narali Poornima with Civic Holiday

Mumbai's civic body has declared a holiday for its schools and offices on Friday to celebrate Narali Poornima, although essential services will continue to operate. The decision aligns with the Maharashtra government's order for a public holiday for state and semi-government offices in Mumbai for the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:20 IST
Mumbai Celebrates Narali Poornima with Civic Holiday
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is set to observe a holiday on Friday for the celebration of Narali Poornima, as declared by the city's civic body. This move will see all schools and non-essential civic offices closed for the day.

In an official release on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced the decision, emphasizing that essential services will remain operational during the holiday. This follows the Maharashtra government's earlier declaration of a public holiday for all state and semi-government offices in Mumbai to mark the festival.

The festival of Narali Poornima holds cultural significance, prompting the government and civic body to facilitate a day off for many. The measures underline the commitment to both cultural traditions and service continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025