Banned Books Stirs Controversy in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government bans 25 books for promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism, triggering a series of police raids on local bookstores. The move faces backlash from authors and political leaders, claiming it restricts free speech. The order cites concerns over youth radicalization as justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:31 IST
In a controversial move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the publication of 25 books, citing their promotion of false narratives and glorification of terrorism. This decision led to police raids on numerous bookstores across the Valley on Thursday.

The banned books, authored by renowned writers such as Moulana Moudadi and Arundhati Roy, are described as propagating secessionism in the region. The government has declared them forfeited under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.

This clampdown has sparked outcry from both the authors and political figures, who argue the ban undermines free speech. Critics contend that democracy thrives on open dialogue, and book bans only serve to fuel division and restrict the exchange of ideas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

