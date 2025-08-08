Left Menu

Udaipur Files: A Cinematic Tribute to Tragedy

The sons of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor brutally murdered in Udaipur in 2022, attended the release of Udaipur Files, a film depicting their father's murder. The movie portrays the heinous crime and echoes the family's ongoing struggle for justice. The case is under NIA investigation.

The emotional journey of Kanhaiya Lal's sons moved audiences on Friday as they watched the premiere of Udaipur Files, a film about their father's tragic murder in 2022.

As scenes depicting the brutal killing unfolded on screen, the cinema echoed with demands for justice and solidarity for the grief-stricken family.

The film, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and starring Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani, has spotlighted the shocking incident, now under investigation by the NIA.

