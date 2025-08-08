Udaipur Files: A Cinematic Tribute to Tragedy

The emotional journey of Kanhaiya Lal's sons moved audiences on Friday as they watched the premiere of Udaipur Files, a film about their father's tragic murder in 2022.

As scenes depicting the brutal killing unfolded on screen, the cinema echoed with demands for justice and solidarity for the grief-stricken family.

The film, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and starring Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani, has spotlighted the shocking incident, now under investigation by the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)