Udaipur Files: A Cinematic Tribute to Tragedy
The sons of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor brutally murdered in Udaipur in 2022, attended the release of Udaipur Files, a film depicting their father's murder. The movie portrays the heinous crime and echoes the family's ongoing struggle for justice. The case is under NIA investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Japur | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The emotional journey of Kanhaiya Lal's sons moved audiences on Friday as they watched the premiere of Udaipur Files, a film about their father's tragic murder in 2022.
As scenes depicting the brutal killing unfolded on screen, the cinema echoed with demands for justice and solidarity for the grief-stricken family.
The film, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and starring Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani, has spotlighted the shocking incident, now under investigation by the NIA.
