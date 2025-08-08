Left Menu

Torchlight for Justice: A March for Abhaya

A year after the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar hospital, students, and the public held a torch procession organized by the WBJDF in Kolkata, demanding justice for 'Abhaya'. Prompted by national outrage, participants called for the arrest of those allegedly involved in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A torchlight procession was conducted on Friday night in memory of an on-duty doctor, 'Abhaya', who was raped and murdered a year ago at R G Kar hospital.

Organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, the solemn march spanned from College Street to Shyambazar, with participants carrying placards demanding justice.

The victim's parents urge a continued investigation, suspecting a larger conspiracy. As the investigation proceeds, public vigils are called in various parts of Kolkata to amplify the call for justice.

