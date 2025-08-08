Torchlight for Justice: A March for Abhaya

A torchlight procession was conducted on Friday night in memory of an on-duty doctor, 'Abhaya', who was raped and murdered a year ago at R G Kar hospital.

Organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, the solemn march spanned from College Street to Shyambazar, with participants carrying placards demanding justice.

The victim's parents urge a continued investigation, suspecting a larger conspiracy. As the investigation proceeds, public vigils are called in various parts of Kolkata to amplify the call for justice.