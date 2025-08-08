Left Menu

Rescue and Faith: Kanwariyas Sheltered and Safe in Uttarkashi

An 18-member group of Shiva devotees from Madhya Pradesh was among 250 pilgrims rescued from disaster-hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. Stranded at Sukki Top due to a flash flood, they were safely airlifted to Chinyalisaur. Despite the ordeal, they remain grateful, attributing their safety to divine grace.

An 18-member group of Shiva devotees from Madhya Pradesh was among the 250 pilgrims rescued on Friday from disaster-stricken areas in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The group, primarily kanwariyas from the Morena district, intended to collect Ganga water from Gangotri, only to be halted by a sudden disaster on Tuesday.

Stranded at Sukki Top without phone connectivity, they were sheltered for several days before being airlifted to Chinyalisaur aboard an IAF Chinook helicopter. Families, anxious after viewing alarming footage of the Dharali flash flood, struggled to contact them. Hari Om, a 75-year-old member, recounted the journey and expressed relief at their safe rescue.

Though unable to proceed to Gangotri, the group's spirits remain unbroken. Hari Om emphasized gratitude for their survival and the option to collect Ganga water from Haridwar. With plans adjusted, the group aims to return to Madhya Pradesh after a brief stop in Dehradun and Haridwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

